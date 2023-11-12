The Icelandic Meteorological Office reported 1,000 new earthquakes since last midnight near the town of Gindavík, in the southwest of the island. The tremors did not exceed magnitude 3, but there is a danger of a volcanic eruption.

“Since the morning of November 11, seismic activity in the magma intrusion has remained fairly constant. Since midnight on November 12, around a thousand earthquakes have been recorded within the boundaries of the dam,” according to the statement updated at 12.30 GMT today.

GPS measurements from the last 24 hours show that the deformation associated with the magma tunnel, which formed on Friday, November 10, has slowed down, so the magma is closer to the surface, the experts explained.

According to geophysical models, there is a 15-kilometer-long fissure and the magma is believed to be 800 meters below the surface, but the exact location of the possible eruption site is unknown. The possibility of an eruption at the bottom of the ocean has not been ruled out.

Based on the latest seismicity and ground deformation measurements, geophysical models and risk assessments, it was determined that it represents a serious volcanic hazard, as concluded by the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the University of Iceland and the Department of Civil Protection and Management. of Emergencies.

Icelandic Civil Protection authorities have declared a state of emergency following increased seismic activity in Reykjanes Peninsula. As a precautionary measure the town of Grindavík (population 3669) was successfully evacuated last night and thankfully everyone is safe. — Bjarni Benediktsson (@Bjarni_Ben) November 11, 2023



“What we are seeing now is an unprecedented event. We are talking about speeds for this process and volumes or influx rates that are much higher than what we have seen on the peninsula until now,” explained the Icelandic authorities.

They immediately ordered the preventive evacuation of the city of Grindavik, located about 40 kilometers southwest of Reykjavík, near the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, the main supplier of electricity and water to 30,000 inhabitants of the peninsula, as well as a water reservoir. sweet.

Grindavik is also close to the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist destination, closed as a precaution since earlier this week.

Emergency shelters and help centers in several nearby towns are already operating, but most Grindavik residents are staying with friends or family, according to local media.

In recent years, three eruptions have occurred on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near the Fagradalsfjall volcano: in March 2021, August 2022 and July 2023, all of them far from infrastructure or populated areas.

In April 2010, a massive eruption of another Icelandic volcano, Eyjafjallajokull, in the south of the island, forced the cancellation of some 100,000 flights and left more than 10 million travelers stranded.

With information from AFP and EFE