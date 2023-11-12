One week before the second round of the presidential elections in Argentina, candidates Javier Milei It is Sergio Massa This Sunday night (12) will host the last debate, which will be broadcast throughout the country on an open television network and, in Brazil, it can be watched via streaming, on National Electoral Chamber channel on Youtube.

The debate takes place in the meeting room of the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires and is scheduled for 9 pm, Buenos Aires and Brasília time.

On the agenda to be debated between the libertarian and the Peronist running for Casa Rosada are issues related to Economy – one of the focal points that should be decisive in the outcome of the elections -, Argentina’s relations with the world, education and health, production and work, security, human rights and democratic coexistence.

The latest polls have shown that the libertarian candidate has a good chance of winning the election. At the beginning of the month, the Inteligencia Analítico agency pointed out that the libertarian candidate had a five-point advantage over the current Argentine Minister of Economy, with Milei’s Liberdade Avança coalition expected to win the vote of 52.5% of voters, against 47.5% for the Union for the Fatherland, from Massa.

On Friday (10), the AtlasIntel Survey also showed Milei ahead in the intentions of useful votes in the second round, with a slight difference from Analytical Intelligence (52.1% of votes). Sergio Massa recorded 47.9%.

The survey by the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (Celag), also released on Friday, gave an advantage of 1.4 percentage points – which is within the margin of error – for Massa. The same survey showed that 8% of voters are in doubt or should cancel their votes. In valid votes, Massa would take 50.8% and Milei, 49.2%.

CB Consultoria de Opinião Pública, which released a survey on Wednesday (8), showed Milei ahead, with 46.3% of the votes and Massa with 43.1%.

The elections that will define the new president in Argentina take place next Sunday, the 19th.