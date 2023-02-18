Dhe American rapper and actor Ice-T has been immortalized on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame with a star plaque. At the same time it was announced that actor Ray Liotta, who died in 2022, should be honored posthumously.

On Friday, the day after his 65th birthday, Ice-T posed with his family at the 2747th plaque on the famous sidewalk. “I’m so proud to be here,” said the musician. He never would have dreamed of it before, he said, referring to his youth when he was a petty criminal on the streets of Los Angeles – until he discovered hip-hop for himself.

The musician, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, rose to prominence in the Los Angeles gangsta rap scene in the 1980s. In 1992, he recorded the controversial song “Cop Killer” with his metal band Body Count. In 2020, the group released their seventh album, “Carnivore”, which also addresses police brutality. The Grammy Award winners (“Bum Rush”) are currently working on their eighth album.

The father of three is not only in demand as a musician and producer. Ice-T has also appeared as an actor in TV series (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and films (Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn). “Law & Order” actress Mariska Hargitay (59) paid tribute to her colleague as a guest speaker at the ceremony. Ice-T joked in his acceptance speech that he has three women in his life, his two daughters and wife Coco. But Hargitay also has a special place – he would make the most money with her.

Ice-T has been married to model Nicole “Coco” Austin, who is over 20 years her junior, since 2002, and the two had a daughter, Chanel, in 2015. Daughter LeTesha and son Tracy come from previous relationships. The whole family attended the ceremony.

Ray Liotta gets a star

“Goodfellas” star Liotta is to be honored on Hollywood’s “Walk of Fame” nine months after his sudden death. The 2,749th star plaque on the famous sidewalk will be unveiled on February 24, the awards presenters said. The character actor died in his sleep on May 26 last year at the age of 67. At the time, he was in the Dominican Republic for filming.



Actor Ray Liotta (1954-2022) is seen in a 2014 photograph.

:



Image: AFP/Robyn Beck



His daughter Karsen Liotta (24) is to unveil the star. Actor Taron Egerton and director and actress Elizabeth Banks have been invited as guest speakers. In one of his most recent roles, Liotta appeared in front of the camera for director Banks in the thriller comedy “Cocaine Bear”. The film, about a black bear who used a large amount of cocaine based on a true story in the 1980s, is set to hit US theaters in late February.







With the mafia epic “Goodfellas” (1990) by director Martin Scorsese, Liotta became known alongside Robert de Niro. He shot Field of Dreams with Kevin Costner, crime thriller Killing Them Softly with Brad Pitt, and drama The Place Beyond the Pines with Ryan Gosling. Shortly before his death, Liotta stood in front of the camera with “Kingsman” star Taron Egerton for the thriller series “In with the Devil” (originally: “Black Bird”).

Liotta’s only child, daughter Karsen, is from his 2004 divorce to actress Michelle Grace.