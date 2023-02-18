“At the bottom there is room” formed unlikely pairings during its ten seasons. Do you remember this relationship? We present more details here.

season 2 of “At the bottom there is room” joined Mike Miller and Claudia Llanos, the popular ‘Shark Look’. Some time after his arrival in Las Lomas, along with Fernanda, Anita Miller’s son became the general manager of the construction company De las Casas, replacing Nicolás, Joel’s friend. And that is how the “Rap of the backward gringo” was born.

The day to day at work brought them together, to the point that they both became a couple. As the days went by, Claudia Llanos began to manipulate Mike, but he didn’t realize it, due to what he felt for his secretary.

Why did Claudia Llanos and Mike Miller break up?

The secretary of the construction company De las Casas only used Mike. In the 45th episode of “AFHS 2”, Mike came back happy after his conversation with Francesca Maldini and told Claudia, his current girlfriend, that he had resigned from his position as general manager so that the two of them could be together.

His secretary also could not bear the news and began to insult his partner, telling him that he is a “failure” and “mediocre” for having left his place for “love”. After this outburst, the former Fernanda de las Casas he realized that she only used it.

Why does the ‘Shark Look’ hate Anita Miller’s son?

For a short time, Claudia took advantage of Mike’s position to manage the company, because, in this way, she planned to carry out her revenge against the Maldini matriarch. However, when the son of Anita Miller decides to resign, his plan is marred.

Now, during season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Claudia Plains He returned as ‘Victoria’ and plans to eliminate Mike at any cost.