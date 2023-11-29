Ice hockey | Urho Vaakanainen clashed with the NHL’s Swedish superstar – “He started messing around”

Urho Vaakanainen received praise from Anaheim’s head coach.

Vancouver

Anaheim Ducks really bullied the Vancouver Canucks in the away arena, but the home team was stronger in the end with a score of 3–1.

Drifting into a losing streak but still exceeding the expectations of many, Anaheim dominated the first two sets and took the shots 27–12. The Canucks scored two hits in the final set, the latter of which was empty, and also took the shots 15–4.

“Especially the first two sets were really good. In the last one, we might have run out of gas a little. It’s a pity that we didn’t get any points”, the Ducks’ Finnish defender Urho Vaakanainen said after the match.

Vaakanainen received a two-minute stoppage just before the middle of the final set when he tripped the Canucks’ Swedish superstar by Elias Pettersson discless from the back upside down.

According to the Finn, Pettersson fell to the surface of the ice easily. Vaakanainen also gestured to the judges, showing that Pettersson had filmed.

“Falled easily. I showed him diving. He started to squirm back,” Vaakanainen said of Pettersson, who, after getting off the ice, went after Vaakanainen, who was still heading to the ice pit.

“It was a smart game from him, Vaakanainen smiled at the fall.”

Horizontal lute in the back lines of the Ducks 18.55, of which 1.40 underpowered. The pack couple started Tristan Luneaubut Ilya Lyubushin after the injury, the Ducks had to play with five defensemen. It mixed up the defensive pairings.

Vaakanainen, who ventured out into the world from Joensuu, had recently played strongly in the Ducks’ triple pair before visiting Vancouver Radko Gudasin with. The Czech international was injured in the previous match in Edmonton.

Vaakanainen, who suffered from heavy injuries in recent years, is finally establishing his place in the NHL.

who came to the helm of the Ducks for this season By Greg Cronin gave the Finn warm praise.

“He has been good and steady. Coming into training camp, he was a bit of an enigma due to his many injuries, but he has been able to be really consistent. A good and easy to train dog. He has been one of our best defenders,” Cronin told IS.