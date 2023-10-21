Ice hockey | Ugly Tackle in the last moments – the Swede knocked Patrik Laine in the head

Rasmus Andersson tackled Patrik Laine in the head.

Calgary Flames defender Rasmus Andersson fell into overtime with only a few seconds remaining in the away game in Columbus.

The hosts Patrick Laine was on the defensive blue line and tried to shoot the puck towards the empty goal when Andersson jumped and tackled Laine with an elbow to the head.

Laine lay on the surface of the ice for a while before being able to get up.

The trick heated up emotions and got the Blue Jackets in particular by Erik Gudbranson to riot.

At the final buzzer, Andersson was given a five-minute penalty for an elbow tackle.

“I saw the tackle on the head and the legs coming off the ice. It’s illegal in my opinion. We’ll let the NHL handle it,” Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent said referring to a possible suspension.

Columbus won the match 3–1. The Flames’ playing time king Andersson was on the ice during all the comeback goals.

Profit was the second of four games of the season for Columbus.

Columbus’ first two goals were scored by its chain of four. Sean Kuraly scored a 1-0 lead in the second period.

Submitted this hit Justin Danforth got to hit in the third inning by Jack Roslovic from the delicious serving.

Calgary narrowed when Elias Lindholm was able to drive through underpowered. Zach Werenski hit the Final readings in an empty rut.

Laine, the only Finnish player on the field, played by Adam Fantill and by Alexandre Texier in the middle.

Laine, who played 19 minutes and a second, was left without power points. The points weren’t far away, as the Finn hit the posts in the second and third sets.

In the second set, he also served from a superior attack to Fantill, whose shot from a direct pass, however, missed by Jacob Markström the glove.