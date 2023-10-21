Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘At the bottom there is room’ went into mourning after the death of Diego Montalbán. Peter, after learning that ‘Maledetto’ left Francesca’s house, went out to tell ‘Ratatouille’ the news; However, I do not expect to encounter a tremendous scene. Alessia’s father died and the butler went to tell her madam everything so that she could be the one to give her condolences to her children.

The Gonzales, upon leaving, found the body of the deceased on the track and covered it with a newspaper until the relevant authorities arrived, but ‘Koky’, upon approaching, felt that he had a pulse and took him away with Jimmy’s motorcycle taxi. to the clinic. However, it is all about Diego’s macabre plan to get Francesca back with him now that ‘Maledetto’ has gone to Chilca.