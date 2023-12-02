The film is based on real-life events that the director experienced when she went to her parents’ house in the city of Casablanca to help them move to a new house, and embarks on an exploratory journey into the secrets of Asma’s family.

The film blends the personal and the public by reviewing the general political context of Morocco over the past few decades.

In May, the film won the Best Direction Award in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival, and Morocco also nominated it to compete for the Oscar for Best International Film at the ninety-sixth session of the award, which is awarded annually by the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Asmaa Al-Dair was introduced to the world of cinema through the “Atlas Workshops” programme, which was created by the Marrakesh International Film Festival in 2018, with the aim of discovering and developing cinematic talent.

Asmaa expressed her joy at this coronation, saying that it was “a dream that has come true.”

The award for best female performance went to Asia Zara Lakomdzia for her role in the Croatian film (Picnic) directed by Ona Konjak, while Duka Karakas received the award for best male performance for his role in the Turkish film (dormitory) directed by Nehir Tuna.

The jury awarded its special award equally to the Moroccan feature film (Gangs), directed by Kamal Azraq, and the documentary film (By By Tiberias) by Palestinian director Lina Sawalem.

Senegalese Ramata Tolay Sy won the Best Director award at the festival for the film (Bannel and Adama). Ramata dedicated the award to Africa, saying, “We are the future.”