Ice hockey | The former league stalwart received messages from the direction of the Jokers when the surprise deal was announced – this is how the career continues

Kim Strömberg moved to Kiekko-Espoo, even though he has a strong Jokerit background.

21.9. 22:14

Mestizo The series opener between Kiekko-Espoo and Jokerien had already been hyped in advance since the summer.

The hall was sold out, the match was televised on a free channel and the opposition was strong.

Kiekko-Espoo hit its own wild card on the table on the day of the game, a good five hours before the start of the match, when it announced that it had acquired a striker by Kim Strömberg.

The 35-year-old Strömberg is known as a former star of the SM League, who recorded 50 power points in the 2019–2020 season in KooKoo.

The Mestis move was a surprise. Strömberg said that he had been training with the people from Espoo for the past two weeks.

“It was a freezing atmosphere to play. The house was full, and there were fans of both teams at a steady pace. Absolutely brilliant,” Strömberg enthused.

Kiekko-Espoo led the match 2–0, but the Jokerit rose to a dramatic 3–2 victory in overtime.

“We played quite well at times and were on top of the game, but the Jokers are a skilled team and they were able to fight back from there.”

Kim Strömberg has played in the SM league last time in the ranks of KooKoo.

Stromberg is a product of the Jokers, who started his league career with a prank. He made his breakthrough in Tappara.

Grabbing the Espoo title might have surprised many, as Jokerit would be a club more familiar to Strömberg.

“This time we ended up with this kind of solution,” he acknowledged.

Strömberg played last season in the Czech league for HC Kometa Brno. In 45 matches, the results were 10+4. According to the Finn, the season was difficult.

“It was a bit of an ups and downs and a difficult season as a whole.”

Now Strömberg plays in Espoo under a contract with an option to move to Liiga or abroad.

“Here we go one day and one week at a time and now we are men of Espoo. Wait and see.”

When Strömberg’s Espoo deal was published, he received messages from his old friends from the direction of the Jokers.

“I got a message from a few guys, even though I rarely look at my phone on game day,” he said.

Were they surprised?

“Certainly some were and some were not,” said Strömberg and announced his goal to take on the role of the top chains in Kiekko-Espoo.

“I try to set an example with what I do.”