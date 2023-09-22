The PC Gaming Show will return in a few months with a new event not to be missed, entitled PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. Mark the date in your calendar: the event will air next November 30, 2023.
You can follow the event on the channel YouTube And Twitch by PC Gamer. According to the first details, the show will have a new countdown format, which will show the “25 most interesting unreleased PC games, with new trailers, information and announcements”. In addition to these, brand new games will also be presented, so it is certainly an event worth following.
Many prominent personalities of the industry
The event will also host personalities of great importance for the PC gaming world, including Sid Meier (the father of the Civilization series), Brian Fango of Inxile Entertainment and Steven Spohn of AbleGamers. The list includes even more creators, developers and industry representatives who will be revealed in the coming weeks.
PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted will be hosted by Frankie Warda leading figure in international esports events for games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.
