The PC Gaming Show will return in a few months with a new event not to be missed, entitled PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. Mark the date in your calendar: the event will air next November 30, 2023.

You can follow the event on the channel YouTube And Twitch by PC Gamer. According to the first details, the show will have a new countdown format, which will show the “25 most interesting unreleased PC games, with new trailers, information and announcements”. In addition to these, brand new games will also be presented, so it is certainly an event worth following.