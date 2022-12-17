Marco Asensio’s destiny seems increasingly far from Real Madrid. In the summer, the Spaniard had a renewal offer that he did not want to accept with a view to seeing what his role was in the team. This season he has played more again, but he is still a substitute, so his future would be up in the air.
The Spaniard ends his contract in the summer of 2023, so from January he could negotiate his signing with any team. Faced with this situation, Real Madrid could study offering him a new renewal offer that is more attractive for the player, since after his good World Cup he is a very useful footballer for the squad. In the coming weeks, the whites will make a decision and will send it to Asensio’s agent.
For his part, the player wants to continue in the club he loves, Real Madrid, but he wants to feel important and with a new offer, the white team would reaffirm the confidence they have in the left-footed attacker. From the club they have already said on several occasions that they consider shooting a key piece in the team, but words must be accompanied by deeds.
Ancelotti also holds the player in high esteem and has managed to win him back for the cause after several seasons physically weighed down and with diminished confidence.
This year he has started out as the wild card for the Italian who has used him both as a midfielder and as a false nine, which aroused Luis Enrique’s interest in the player to take him to the World Cup. We will see what finally happens, because if Real Madrid does not decide, there will be great teams willing to take him.
