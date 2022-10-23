Ice hockey | Shocking situation in the NHL – a player who was motionless for minutes was taken away on a stretcher

Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki suffered an ominous injury in the second period against the Flyers.

of the Nashville Predators and the match between the Philadelphia Flyers experienced some terrible moments.

Predators Mark Borowiecki hit his head on the Flyers side by Morgan Frost from the tackle and fell to the surface of the ice, where he was motionless for several minutes.

Borowiecki was taken off the ice on a stretcher as players from both teams showed him their support.

After the incident, the Predators reported some reassuring news: Borowiecki was conscious and able to move his limbs when he was taken to the hospital.

The match ended with a 3–1 victory for Philadelphia, the surprise of the early season.