Sunday, October 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Shocking situation in the NHL – a player who was motionless for minutes was taken away on a stretcher

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in World Europe
0

Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki suffered an ominous injury in the second period against the Flyers.

of the Nashville Predators and the match between the Philadelphia Flyers experienced some terrible moments.

Predators Mark Borowiecki hit his head on the Flyers side by Morgan Frost from the tackle and fell to the surface of the ice, where he was motionless for several minutes.

Borowiecki was taken off the ice on a stretcher as players from both teams showed him their support.

After the incident, the Predators reported some reassuring news: Borowiecki was conscious and able to move his limbs when he was taken to the hospital.

The match ended with a 3–1 victory for Philadelphia, the surprise of the early season.

#Ice #hockey #Shocking #situation #NHL #player #motionless #minutes #stretcher

See also  French people go to the polls in what is likely to be the fiercest presidential election in the country since 2012
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Formula 1 | Bottas gassed up to tenth place in qualifying, Ferrari's Sainz to the pole position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.