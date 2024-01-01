Ice hockey | Mira Jalosuo got her dream job, but she had to end up investigating crime scenes

Mira Jalosuo (right) works as an assistant coach in the new women's PWHL hockey league. The team is Minnesota.

In 2018, Mira Jalosuo decided to reject job offers in crime scene investigation. She chose coaching, and that path has taken her to the women's professional league as Minnesota's coach.

If things would have been different a good half a decade ago, this story could have been made about a Finnish criminal investigator who earns his living in Minnesota, who is remembered for his Finnish jersey from numerous prestigious competitions.

Because it is Mira Jalosuo career could have gone.