Three people, one of them a minor, died on the first day of the year in Linares (Jaén) after inhaling carbon monoxide from a picon brazier that they had used to heat the room. The 112 Emergency service has confirmed that it received a notice from the Linares firefighters around 7:20 p.m. this Monday.

Upon entering the home on Las Descalzas Street, the emergency services found a 16-year-old minor, a man and a woman, both adults, dead, who had died, according to 112, after inhaling smoke from a brazier. python that was inside the house. The possible family relationship between the victims of the event has not been revealed.

Picón is charcoal that is obtained from burning holm oak firewood or other trees. It has a high heating value, and is a material that is still used for the purpose of heating in many rural areas during the winter. However, experts do not believe it is advisable to introduce the lit brazier into the room to mitigate the cold, since burning charcoal or wood in a closed environment generates high concentrations of carbon monoxide in minutes, an asphyxiating gas that can cause failure in a short time. cardiovascular and cause the death of the person.

In the tragic event in Linares, the Emergency services point out that the most probable cause of death of the three people was that they had fallen asleep near a brazier that emanated carbon monoxide, with a fatal result.