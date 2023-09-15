The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by dictator Xi Jinping, has increased repression against religion in the country, with the serial banning of churches throughout China.

The most recent case published by the NGO ChinaAid, which denounces government impositions against the Christian minority in the Asian country, was that of a community located in the province of Guangdong, which had its property closed due to “illegal practices”.

According to the Civil Affairs Department of the city of Guangzhou, the organization was not registered in the government system, an issue that makes it impossible for it to function as a church.

In a statement, the Chinese body stated that “after investigation, it was found that the church carried out unauthorized activities in the name of a social organization, which is why it falls into the category of illegal social organization. After investigating, it was decided to ban him.”

According to the NGO, the leadership of the religious community refused to join the Three-Self Patriotic Movement, sanctioned by Xi Jinping’s government, in 2021, during the CPC National Conference.

The measure obliges churches across China to join the movement, which is based on the principles of autonomy, self-sufficiency and propagation of communism.

Since the implementation of the new “Regulations on Religious Affairs”, police have forcibly interrupted several Sunday church meetings in recent years. Pastor Huang was repeatedly detained and asked to speak under interrogation.

The banned church has six branches throughout Chinese territory, five of which were invaded simultaneously in recent months, and religious leaders were taken for interrogation.

A joint operation was carried out by the emergency bureau in July, in which the general bureau, religious affairs bureau, public security bureau and Guangzhou fire department dispersed church members and suspended worship. Days later, the electricity was cut off at Pastor Huang Xiaoning’s house.

Since the arrival of dictator Xi Jinping in government in China in 2012, tolerance towards Christianity has decreased significantly and Christians face constant repression.