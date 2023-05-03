Ice hockey | Kiekko-Espoo will have a local opponent in Mesti from the Jokers, but they are already eyeing the League themselves

Kiekko-Espoo’s intention is to submit a league license application next fall, when Jokerien’s Mestis season has just begun.

Mestizo From the ranks of the reigning champion Kiekko-Espoo, there is still very limited comment on the Jokerie project.

Jokerit’s entry into Mesti was sealed this week, so next season Kiekko-Espoo and Jokerit will form a fighting pair in the capital region.

“Basically, the focus is on doing it yourself and moving forward, as we have always said. Jokers have now found a place in the Finnish hockey rink. The fact that Jokerit will be a local opponent is a good thing for us”, says the chairman of Kiekko-Espoo Amy Rubinstein.

For example, Rubinstein does not want to comment further on the change of the background group leading the Jokerie project during the spring. He refers to the fact that the background group has qualified for the licensing committee.

“If we think about the future of the brand and the Jokers, it is important that the club is on a solid and good foundation. That is the main criterion.”

Rubinstein says that the expected value is that people are interested in the local games played by the teams, which are tough matches by Mesti’s standards.

“Yes, of course, the expectation is, referring to their goals and speeches, that the Jokerit is a very tough team and a good level gauge.”

Jokerit said in its Wednesday announcement that the team will be built around its own juniors.

“The core of the team is made up of the Jokers’ own juniors, and it is supplemented with carefully thought out specific acquisitions. We don’t waste money, but the player budget is kept financially sustainable. Our goal is to get a very competitive team up and running next season,” said the representative of the background company Mikko Saarni in the club’s announcement.

Jokerit plays most of its home matches in Kerava, where the team is supposed to play 15 regular season home matches. On Nordenskiöldinkatu, Jokerit will appear in nine matches.

Kiekko-Espo there are grounds for healthy self-confidence after the last season. The intention is still to submit the league license application in October.

The Mestis season, tinged by the return of the Jokers, is in its early stages when Kiekko-Espoo submits its application.

The Mesti finals were watched by more than 5,000 spectators in Espoo, so there was interest in the peak moments of success.

“We believe that we have been able to demonstrate the required things in order to be a team of interest to the League,” says Rubinstein.

Mestis has received a lot of publicity recently, driven by the return of the Jokers. Rubinstein believes that the interest of the series has been improving year by year.

“Resolute work has been done to increase interest. We have a good value-based cooperation, such as with Veripalvenu, for several years. Now that the corona years are behind us, we have a good basis to continue.”

Mesti’s license for next season has been granted to 13 teams. Of the teams that played in the series last season, Heinola’s Peliitat did not get a license.