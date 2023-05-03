Raul Fernandez will undergo surgery this Thursday for the classic nerve entrapment problem in his arm, the dreaded ‘compartment syndrome’, which has caused him problems at times this season and prevented him from finishing the race in Portugal.

After Monday’s test in Jerez, where he struggled to ride the bike over the weekend and was only able to complete three laps, Raul traveled to Madrid for a thorough check to pinpoint the problem.

It was initially thought that the fit of the suit, which the rider likes to be very snug, might have caused his right arm and hand to go numb during high-intensity driving, but doctors have ruled out this possibility, although preliminary tests have not they didn’t even point to the usual compartment syndrome.

On Tuesday, he underwent tests at Quirón Salud, the main MotoGP medical center in Madrid, and on Wednesday, after analyzing the results, the decision was made to undergo surgery.

Normally, this type of operation requires a week of rest and a gradual intensification of the workload, so hopefully Raul will be able to, if not 100%, continue to gain confidence with the Aprilia at the French Grand Prix. which will take place from 12 to 14 May, in just ten days. Although this cannot be confirmed until next week, when the rider will undergo another medical check.

Fernandez is currently declared unfit to race at Le Mans, so he will need to undergo a checkup on Thursday next week at the circuit’s medical center to get clearance.

“At first we thought it was the suit, that it was tight, but we saw that the problem is in the arm,” explained Raul on Monday after the Jerez test.

“We’ll run tests to determine exactly what it is, because I want to fix it,” she added, before learning it’s nothing more than compartment syndrome.

On Sunday, after the race, in which he finished 15th, he wanted to “apologize to the team, who did a great job but I struggled with my arm, I couldn’t feel my hand and I couldn’t brake well”, he said.