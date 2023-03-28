Ice hockey | KHL hockey players are not eligible for Slovakia’s World Cup team

The decision concerns eight Slovakian players.

Slovakia announced on Tuesday that it will not select its players who play in the Russian KHL league for the World Hockey Championships. Slovakia’s exclusion of KHL players from the World Cup team follows the policies previously made by Finland and Sweden.

“We decided that it is better to leave the KHL players out of the World Cup team this time”, assistant coach of the Slovakian national team Peter Frühauf told.

The decision concerns eight Slovakian players. Among them are, among others Michal Tchaikovsky, Tomas Jurco, Michal Kristof and Patrik Rybarwho played in the Slovakian team that finished third at the Beijing Olympics.

The Ice Hockey World Cup tournament will take place from the 12th to the 28th. May in Riga and Tampere, Latvia. Slovakia will start the tournament in the initial group B in Riga.