Character modeling in games is an art in itself, and there are times when designers are very meticulous in their work. An example of this is that in The Last of Us Part II clickers or clickers even have genitalia.

This is a detail that some players had already discovered. But there are those who are motivated by the television series of The Last of Us from HBO came across this detail.

That is why in a Reddit topic posted by user BIGB0SS1964 about three years ago, new replicas have appeared. These are from those who came across this information.

Technically there is no problem that a clicker has its own genitalia. Not for nothing before was a person; Just because she’s infected doesn’t mean she loses her reproductive organs. It’s not like they were vampires from the series The Strain of the Fox.

Perhaps what causes more surprise with the clickers of The Last of Part II is that not only the male have their respective genitals, but also the female.

It is clear that Naughty Dog took all the details into account. His modeling staff sought to achieve as much realism as possible; it is the reason that he kept these kinds of items. The picture of BIGB0SS1964’s topic can only be seen by registered users.

What are The Last of Us clickers?

As we mentioned before, the clickers or clickers of The Last of Us, its sequel, and associated DLC were once normal people. However, they became infected by a contagious strain of the Cordyceps fungus.

This is how they passed through various stages. The clicker is in the third state of infection and at least a year must pass to reach it. This is when the disease causes abnormal growths and other side effects.

Clickers possess strength greater than that of an average human. Although they are completely blind they can ‘see’ through sound, as they have an echolocation system similar to that of bats.

The clicks they emit allow them to avoid obstacles and discover those who are close to them. Fungal growths on their heads protect their brains, and these same fungi sometimes cause them to glow in the dark.

In addition to The Last of Us Part II We have more video game information at EarthGamer.