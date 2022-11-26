Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi started the Oilers Kir – Rangers fell away

The Oilers won the final set no less than 4–0.

26.11. 23:41

Ice hockey Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 4-3 in the early game of Saturday’s series round in the NHL. Edmonton won the final set no less than 4–0.

Rangers already seemed to secure their victory in the second period, where Chris Kreider and Julien Gauthier scored Rangers’ 2–0 and 3–0 goals 33 seconds apart.

Edmonton ran wild in the third period. Jesse Puljujärvi bait by Evan Bouchard To make a 1–3 reduction. Defender Bouchard scored two goals in the match.