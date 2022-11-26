USA. – As only she knows how to do itsinger Shakira appeared on social networks moving her hipsone of his most iconic dances, together with a mysterious man to the rhythm of his new song from “Monotony” which is speculated to be directed at her ex-partner Gerard Piqué who cheated on her with Clara Chía. Indirect?

However, everything seems to indicate that the couple’s duel has come to an end for the 45-year-old singer, who was seen very sensual and daring in a video posted on his Instagram social network, dancing “bachata” and moving the hips next to the mysterious man whose identity is unknown so far, but he seems to be a professional dancer just like Shakira.

So far the video has received more than 2 million reactions and around 21 thousand comments such as; “That innocent sensuality, so divine that you have a friend”, “Divine and unique forever, “That boy looks good on you”, “I don’t understand how someone can lose such a big woman”, “Hips don’t lie, never”, among many others who praise the sensual dance of the Colombian Shakira.

Likewise, Shakira self-named that video as “Bacheteros, the challenge is to get out of the frame and arrive on time. If not, ask my colleague @ Trujibachata ”, announcing the new proposal that the singer brings in mind together with professionals to carry out challenge dynamics with bachata dances to her more than 77 million followers in instagram.

During these days, Shakira has lived through dark weeks, but it seems that the singer’s brilliance has returned again after the hospitalization of her father, who has already been discharged and is in special care. She, as well as she, also continues with her plans to go to Miami, Florida.