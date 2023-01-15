Ice hockey | Jesse Puljujärvi heats up emotions – already challenged to a fight twice

Jesse Puljujärvi’s role in Edmonton has shrunk to a small size.

Las Vegas

45 matches, four goals and six assists. Lately, a place in the quad chain.

Jesse Puljujärvi the season has been disappointing. Puljujärvi, 24, has been outspoken about his difficulties and already stated to IS before the season that his own player identity is still a question mark.

No answers have been found yet. Puljujärvi has brought a new dimension to its game through an increased tackling game.

The fourth goal of the season came in the previous match as a guest of San Jose.

“Very good, but what was that game about, I think it was 6-0.”

“Well, a goal is a goal. I got a good bite. It wouldn’t have gone too well. You don’t get those in every game,” said Puljujärvi.

Can you enjoy hockey?

“Well, yes I can. Let’s take the positive things from every game when we can play and are healthy.”

When points are rarely scored, you can enjoy the tackles.

“On the emotional side, you can get a little caught up in the game.”

The Oilers have improved their positions in the playoff battle in the West. On Saturday, there was a tasty 4–3 victory over Vegas.

“On this trip, we have won three in a row. Yes, it brings self-confidence.”

Before San Jose, the Oilers also faced the Anaheim Ducks in California and before that the Los Angeles Kings.

Puljujärvi was challenged to a fight as a guest of the Kings for the second time this season. He rumbled the puck away already by Viktor Arvidsson and got attacked by Philip Danault.

The Finn was left with a fist in the lower nail.

“I was just trying to protect myself. I need to work out a bit. It was pretty awful looking. I haven’t really wanted to replay watch it.”

“I watched the tackle a couple of times,” Puljujärvi smiled.

Judging from what we have seen so far, Puljujärvi is unlikely to become a fighter.

Or is it?

“Maybe little by little. If we don’t start scoring goals, then we’ll start fighting.”

“Not at all. But you could learn it a bit. It doesn’t hurt at all,” Puljujärvi stated.

The last time Puljujärvi’s Taklaus heated up emotions like this was at the beginning of November against Nashville.

Then Kiefer Sherwood got nervous and dropped his gloves. The native of Tornia kept the gloves in his hands and only tried to keep Sherwood away.

For the rest of the season Puljujärvi is moving forward with moderate goals.

“The goal is to stay in the lineup and bring something to the field every night. Hard skating and hair-raising.”

