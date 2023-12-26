Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Ice hockey | Jere Lassila was chosen as the captain of the Young Lions for the World Cup

December 26, 2023
Ice hockey | Jere Lassila was chosen as the captain of the Young Lions for the World Cup

Finland starts its World Cup tournament today on Boxing Day.

Striker Jere Lassila has been named the captain of the young Lions in the World Cup starting today. Striker Jani Nyman and defender Otto Salin are the vice-captains of the team.

Lassila's club in the SM league is JYP from Jyväskylä. Nyman represents Tampere Ilves and Salin Helsinki IFK.

Finland starts the tournament today on Boxing Day at 15:30 in a match against Canada. Tomorrow, Finland will face Germany.

The World Cup in Gothenburg ends with the bronze medal game and the final match on January 5.

