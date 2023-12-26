Autonomy, Zaia: “It is absolutely not the secession of the rich”





“This government, it is undeniable, is the only one that has given concrete answers on the autonomy front.” He states it ad Affaritaliani.it the president of the Veneto region Luca Zaia strongly relaunching the theme of regional autonomy. “The first response with the Budget of December 2022, introducing the obligation to define the Lep and the second in February 2023 with the ten articles of the Calderoli Law which establish the general principles on which the entire autonomy process is based. This law , which has already been passed in the Senate Commission, goes to the Senate floor and will then pass to the House Committee and the Chamber floor and is a fundamental law in order to then be able to sign the agreements between the individual regions and the State and the government. , in light of all this, it is likely that 2024 will be the year of autonomy“.

“Autonomy – underlines Zaia – is a true assumption of responsibility, it is a vision of the country's modernity which goes in the direction of reducing decision-making chains and being much more efficient in giving answers to citizens. It is absolutely not the secession of rich because essentially the individual regions for individual competences and functions can replace the State in their territories and the State spends exactly what it spent before in the exercise of its functions. I also want to remember that it is a fulfillment of the dictates of the Constitution given and considered that the Our Charter is authentically federalist. The same Einaudi, father of the Constituent Assembly, in 1948 when presenting the Constitution said 'we will have to give everyone the autonomy they deserve'. And that's exactly what we do”, concludes the Governor of Veneto.

Subscribe to the newsletter

