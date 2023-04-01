Ice hockey | Iiro Pakarinen scored a goal where the puck didn’t go into the goal at all

HIFK withstood the stresses, and Julius Nättinen tied the games.

HIFK–Tappara 4–2

Wins 1-1

Helsinki IFK showed his will to fight and tied the ice hockey semi-final series against Tappara.

Julius Nättinen the 3–2 goal scored at the beginning of the third period lasted until the end. On Friday, Tappara leveled up and from there to overtime in the last minute, but now IFK held on.

“It was a good feeling, of course, when I got a good situation, but there were quite a lot of places anyway. The goal could have come earlier. Of course, it was in a sweet spot and it was nice to go to the third set,” Nättinen said.

Nättinen is counted as a scorer and decider, but since the end of the regular season, he has gone nine games without a hit. Injuries have messed with him.

“I tried to get involved quickly, but there’s no point in avoiding it. It takes some time for the body to get used to it. I played against Lukko so that I wasn’t at my level, but based on these two games, the mood is different.”

Like a seal Iiro Pakarinen got the fourth goal to his name, even though the puck didn’t go into the goal. He was knocked down during a run through a minute and a half before the end, when Tappara played without a goalkeeper.

After a bitterly ended Friday evening, HIFK pulled itself together nicely. It was undoubtedly tough to recover from a loss that only came in the fifth set.

In the second semi-final, IFK avoided the after party and left it to the joy of their fans.

The opening goal the importance cannot be overemphasized. HIFK got a strong hold on Friday after reaching the driver’s ball. Tappara sat on the same stool on Saturday.

The effect was twofold. The crowd on Saturday slowly turned on the home team until the dance got going in the second period By Sebastian Dyk after leveling.

At the beginning of the match, the confidence of Tappara’s big teams grew even more when the team took the lead. The situation recovered when IFK got on the scoreboard.

“Tappara defends closely. The team is full of quality players”, Nättinen described the skills of the opponent.

“All flat fields, and it’s not easy to get into the gaps, and you have to challenge all the time and thereby seek momentum. And superiority is good. With them, the game usually turns in the other direction.”

IFK pack Take Rantakari The layoff that led to the opening goal was ill-advised. Rantakari beat with his club Petteri Puhakkawhich already drifted into a small corner.

For Tappara giving away superiority means almost the same thing as offering a goal on a silver platter. Jori Lehterän the orchestra had time to play for a minute when Walter Merelä scooped in the rebound.

Merelä was again in the upper hand when he equalized Otto Paajanen during the ice age. A tough goal for the home team when there were only ten seconds left in the second period.

by Micke-Max Åsten scored a 2–1 lead was quickly canceled out. The goal was a rarity for Åsten and the first in the playoffs in two years.

IFK had a lead goal in 8.12. Maxim Matushkin hook Sebastian Dyk in a drive-through. Kristian Vesalainen was harnessed to be the strongest exporter, but the company remained tame.

Tappara is often accused of just trapping in the middle area, i.e. blocking the field, but against IFK they sometimes attacked from so high that there was no time for turns or turns.

HIFK’s victory leveled the match wins at 1–1, when the caravan moves to Tampere for three matches.