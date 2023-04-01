To draw attention to the climate crisis, activists poured black dye into a famous fountain in Rome. The perpetrators have been arrested. The action is part of a whole series of climate actions in Europe.

The monumental Roman fountain on the Piazza di Spagna in the Italian capital formed the backdrop to the protest that was dedicated to ‘the end of the world’. The activists wanted to portray this doomsday scenario by blackening the water in the fountain by means of vegetable dye. They are part of the Last Generation organization. The Barcaccia Fountain – in the shape of a boat – is a 17th-century Baroque masterpiece designed by the famous Italian sculptor Pietro Bernini.

Turning the water black predicts the end-of-the-world scenario we’re headed for as we push the accelerator harder and harder: droughts alternate with devastating floods, which will eventually end life on Earth Last Generation said in a statement.

Last Generation began organizing peaceful but disruptive protests in Italy last year ahead of the election, urging politicians from all parties to make climate change their priority. The protests in Italy are part of a series of actions across Europe to draw attention to climate change. For example, activists left behind soup, mashed potatoes and washable paint in various places or art objects in museums.

The Roman police have arrested three people. © Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

