Ice hockey | HIFK’s Ilari Melart was suspended for his outrageous trick

Ilari Melart was punished for the attack on Luko’s Anrei Hakulise.

21.3. 21:40

Ice hockey The league’s discipline has suspended HIFK for two matches To Ilari Melarti.

Melart beat Luko’s golden helmet in Monday’s quarterfinals Anrei Search list in the face immediately after the end of the second round. The referee of the match gave the HIFK defender a match penalty for a cross stick.

“Melart hits hard with a transverse stick, hitting Hakulist on the shoulder with the stick and with his upper hand on the head with the playing glove. The disciplinary delegation states that Melart’s act fulfills the characteristics of the cross stick rule. In addition, the act fulfills the hallmarks of violence-punishment,” the disciplinary decision states.

HIFK and Lukko meet next time on Wednesday. The people of Helsinki lead the series 2–0.