Ice hockey | General: Kasperi Kapa is suspected of aggravated drunk driving

According to Yle’s information, the matter was brought before the Pohjois-Savo district court in August.

NHL and national team hockey player Kasperi from Kapa27, is suspected of aggravated drunk driving, says Over.

According to the information received by Yle, the case has started in the district court of Pohjois-Savo on August 23. The case is scheduled to be heard in the district court in February 2024.

Yle has not reached Kasperi Kapa or his agent to comment on the case.

Striker Kapanen has been playing full-time in the NHL since 2017, first with the Toronto Maple Leafs, then the Pittsburg Penguins, and then the St. Louis Blues. Kapanen’s contract with the Blues is still valid for next season. His annual salary is $3.2 million.

In Leijon, he won the under-20 World Cup gold in 2016. He has played in the Men’s World Cup in 2018 and 2023.