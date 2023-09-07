A man that attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean from Florida waters in a “hamster wheel”-shaped vessel was arrested on criminal charges and must appear in a Miami court after several attempts to carry out what he qualifies as “a dream,” authorities reported.

Ray Baluchi, aka “Reza Ray Baluchi”, 44, faces federal charges after USCG officials rescued him 70 miles (112 km) off Tybee Island, a city located in Chatham County, in the state Georgia.

The adventurer was found on August 26 in his “strange contraption” of a hamster wheel by agents of the Seventh District of the Coast Guard, according to a criminal complaint to which Efe had access this Wednesday.

Part of the hamster wheel.

“Based on the state of the ship, which was afloat thanks to the cables and buoys, USCG officers determined that Baluchi was making a manifestly unsafe voyage.”indicates the complaint.

“Beginning on an unknown date and continuing through or about August 29, 2023, on the high seas, outside the jurisdiction of any particular state or district, in international waters, aboard a vessel subject to the jurisdiction from United States, the defendant violated” title 18 of the penal code of this countrydetails.

This title refers to “obstructing a boarding”.

Authorities said Baluchi said he was armed with a knife and would attempt suicide. if officers tried to remove him from the wheel he intended to ride on.

According to information published by FOX 10for days, Coast Guard agents They tried to get the adventurer to board a safe boat.

“In a moment, the officers said he displayed two knives and threatened to use a bomb to blow himself upalong with the wheel”, picks up the aforementioned medium.

Local media indicated that the objective of Baluchi was to get to the UK.

On August 29, officials were able to remove Baluchi from the wheel of

hamster safely and delivered to a Coast Guard base in Miami Beach, but it was not the first incident of this type that he starred in.

In 2014, he had to be rescued from what he calls “a bubble” near the city of St. Augustine, on Florida’s east coast.

His second attempt was in 2016, where he had to be rescued from his capsule off the coast of Jupiter (130 km north of Miami). Later, in the summer of 2021, Flagler County police officers, also in Florida, they found Baluchi when his hamster wheel washed up on the north coast at San Agustin.

At the time, according to the media, he claimed that he was raising money for charities and that he was heading to New York.

According to an interview with FOX 35, Baluchi’s efforts were intended to raise money for various charitable causes, including “homelessness”the Coast Guard, and the Police and Fire departments.

“My goal is not only to raise money for the homeless, but also for the Coast Guardfor the police department and for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people,” Baluchi said.

“I will never give up on my dream. They stop me four or five times, but I never give up,” the adventurer reacted. According to the Attorney for the Southeast District of Florida, the arraignment of Baluchi is scheduled for September 15 before “the magistrate judge on duty” of a Miami court.

EFE