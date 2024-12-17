The General Board of the Illustrious Bar Association of Madrid (ICAM) has reformed this Tuesday, in an extraordinary meeting, the statutes of the institution, in force since 2007, to enable telematic voting in electoral processes, guarantee the equal representation of men and women in governing bodies and meet the increase in quotas of the referees by linking it to the rise in the CPI.

The electronic voting system must guarantee that it is personal, free, direct and secret, ensuring the identity, authenticity and membership status of the voter, as well as the unalterability of the message, as reported by the College in a statement.

Besides, the increase in the fees paid by members is encountered by linking them to the evolution of the CPIso that they are prevented from becoming indiscriminately more expensive. The dean of ICAM, Eugenio Ribón, points out that this measure ensures that any update of quotas is always moderate, fair and adjusted to economic reality, avoiding arbitrary or disproportionate increases.

The new statutory text reinforces gender parity in management bodies, guaranteeing that members of the less represented sex occupy at least 40% of the positions, unless there are objective and duly founded reasons that prevent this.

Another notable change is the inclusion of university teaching among the essential purposes of the College, in order to teach in the future ICAM University Center the degree and postgraduate degrees in Social and Legal Sciences, in compliance with the program of the Governing Board and in order to facilitate the transition from classrooms to offices professionals with a practice-oriented academic approach. “The clothing of an affiliated university center adds value, and therefore, curricular recognition, to certain qualifications that the College already offers and that will become official,” indicates the ICAM.

Finally, among the most relevant changes to the statutes, professional secrecy is reinforced, conceived as a right and a duty of the member, and developed in various articles that regulate the confidentiality of communications, entry and registration in professional offices and the figure of collegiate protection.