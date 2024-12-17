Depending on who calls us, our response may vary, since if it is our partner, a friend or a family member we may have a specific way of doing it, but when it is an unknown call we normally opt for “Hello”, “Say? ” or a “Yes?”

Well, if you are one of those who uses the last of these options by default, you have to stop doing so, since this simple word is making the process much easier for cybercriminals to commit fraud in your name.

This is what they are warning about from the Millennials law firm, specifically, they warn that You should never respond this way when an unknown number starting with the prefix 621 is calling you. “Last week I received several calls and it was a rare day that I did not receive calls from phone numbers beginning with this prefix. I, as a self-employed person, I have to take all the calls that come in“, this lawyer begins by saying.

“And when you take this call there is no one on the other end and immediately when you answer they hang up on you.” This is quite common, but did you know that behind these empty calls lies a scam that can lead to endless fraud, especially if you answer with “Yes?”

“Of course I always answer by saying “tell me”, I never say “yes” because it is an answering machine on the other side that records your voice and then makes fraudulent contracts with your voice,” explains the author of the video. Although you have to be careful, and if in the first instance you don’t answer the way they want, it can happen. Let them remain silent until you say the long-awaited “yes.”

It can also happen that they pose as a legitimate company and ask us questions until they finally get the answer they are looking for.

Once they have recorded our voice saying it They use it to authorize financial transactions, contracts or even falsify our identity. This is possible because unfortunately cybercriminals have a lot of our personal information, which they have been able to obtain through databases stolen from websites where we are registered or because they have deceived us on another occasion and we have given them this data.

The truth is that there is not much to do about these scams when it comes to avoiding them. The most effective is prevention, that is, be cautious with calls from strangers and never answer with ‘yes’If the call starts with the prefix 621, it is best to hang up as soon as possible and block the number.