Ômicron has become the epicenter of the medical emergency due to the drastic increase in cases worldwide, as this variant is responsible for more than 60% of reported infections, according to the World Health Organization. of vaccines available, doubts always arise about which are the appropriate drugs to mitigate the negative effects of the virus.

As already mentioned, the symptoms of Omicron are very similar to those of a common cold or flu, including fever, sore throat and headache or runny nose. For this reason, when these symptoms occur, analgesic drugs such as paracetamol and ibuprofen are usually used, although both show differences due to their effectiveness and purpose.

+ In a month, Ômicron makes the average number of deaths by covid rise 566% in Brazil

Acetaminophen is not considered an anti-inflammatory, despite serving to relax certain pains, but not to a certain extent compared to other medications. The role of paracetamol is to relieve injuries, without inflammation, such as colds or headaches. On the other hand, ibuprofen offers answers to diseases that present inflammation, as it belongs to the group of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Also, this medication is intended for other types of conditions such as muscle pain.

What is the doctors opinion?

A number of doctors from the Mayo Clinic, a non-profit medical research organization, have given their verdict on what is the best analgesic method to deal with a Covid infection, according to the magazine ‘Businnes Insider’. Mainly, scientific evidence establishes that both ibuprofen and acetaminophen can be used to deal with a flu process as both can produce effective results depending on the patient who consumes it.

However, other experts point out that paracetamol is the most effective tool to deal with Ômicron, since its composition has the ability to control fever and does not have as many side effects as ibuprofen. Therefore, to establish a safe dose, one should not exceed four grams per day, to avoid any serious liver disease. Also, depending on the patient’s characteristics, weight or height, a certain number of milligrams will be needed, since the drug does its work in a maximum of one hour.

