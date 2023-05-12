Saturday, May 13, 2023
Ibrahimovic does not walk: this is his spectacular new Ferrari

May 12, 2023
Ibrahimovic does not walk: this is his spectacular new Ferrari


Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The millionaire new car of the soccer player is revealed.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimocvic He not only has a weakness for goals, but for cars. He is a collector who surrenders to sports cars. He has a list of millionaire cars and now he has acquired a new Ferrari.

According to ‘The Sun’, Ibrahimovic is debuting a new machine, specifically a Ferrari.

Back to the dealer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shone again with Milan.

Photo:

Ettore Griffoni. efe

Zlatan already had a Ferrari, the SF90 Spider, a 430,000-pound model, and now he has acquired a Daytona SP3 whose value reaches 1.7 million pounds, about two million euros.

The new car is a more luxurious version, and it is also a limited edition, since there are only 599 models worldwide. It has a V12 engine capable of reaching 100 km/h in 2.86 seconds.

The MIan striker also has a Monza SP2 model and a Porsche of almost 750,000 euros. Usually the Swede is seen on the streets of Milan with his partner and his extraordinary cars.

SPORTS

