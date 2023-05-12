Ibrahimovic does not walk: this is his spectacular new Ferrari

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The millionaire new car of the soccer player is revealed.
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimocvic He not only has a weakness for goals, but for cars. He is a collector who surrenders to sports cars. He has a list of millionaire cars and now he has acquired a new Ferrari.
According to ‘The Sun’, Ibrahimovic is debuting a new machine, specifically a Ferrari.
Back to the dealer
Zlatan already had a Ferrari, the SF90 Spider, a 430,000-pound model, and now he has acquired a Daytona SP3 whose value reaches 1.7 million pounds, about two million euros.
The new car is a more luxurious version, and it is also a limited edition, since there are only 599 models worldwide. It has a V12 engine capable of reaching 100 km/h in 2.86 seconds.
🏎️ Mais qui voilà, Zlatan with his three Ferraris on the streets of Milan, joins Ferrari Daytona SP3! 😍
💰 Prix de cette petite merveille qui n’existe qu’en n’existe qu’en 599 exemplaires : ,€
📸 #AutoGespot | #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/HpZkeTqZP6
— sᴘᴏʀᴛɪᴍɪᴢᴇ (@Sportimize) April 30, 2023
The MIan striker also has a Monza SP2 model and a Porsche of almost 750,000 euros. Usually the Swede is seen on the streets of Milan with his partner and his extraordinary cars.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s car collection includes a fleet of Ferraris, like a £1.7m Daytona SP3 and an amazing £650k Porsche https://t.co/c5EV6iRSP0
— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 11, 2023
