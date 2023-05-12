Ibrahimovic does not walk: this is his spectacular new Ferrari

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimocvic He not only has a weakness for goals, but for cars. He is a collector who surrenders to sports cars. He has a list of millionaire cars and now he has acquired a new Ferrari.

According to ‘The Sun’, Ibrahimovic is debuting a new machine, specifically a Ferrari.

Back to the dealer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shone again with Milan. Photo: Ettore Griffoni. efe

Zlatan already had a Ferrari, the SF90 Spider, a 430,000-pound model, and now he has acquired a Daytona SP3 whose value reaches 1.7 million pounds, about two million euros.

The new car is a more luxurious version, and it is also a limited edition, since there are only 599 models worldwide. It has a V12 engine capable of reaching 100 km/h in 2.86 seconds.

🏎️ Mais qui voilà, Zlatan with his three Ferraris on the streets of Milan, joins Ferrari Daytona SP3! 😍 💰 Prix de cette petite merveille qui n’existe qu’en n’existe qu’en 599 exemplaires : ,€ 📸 #AutoGespot | #SportsBiz pic.twitter.com/HpZkeTqZP6 — sᴘᴏʀᴛɪᴍɪᴢᴇ (@Sportimize) April 30, 2023

The MIan striker also has a Monza SP2 model and a Porsche of almost 750,000 euros. Usually the Swede is seen on the streets of Milan with his partner and his extraordinary cars.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s car collection includes a fleet of Ferraris, like a £1.7m Daytona SP3 and an amazing £650k Porsche https://t.co/c5EV6iRSP0 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 11, 2023

