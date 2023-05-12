Boca is going through a complex moment after the loss against River in the superclassic of Date 15 of the Professional Football League (LPF) since it came with a positive boost after consecutive victories, and very good ones, against Racing and Colo-Colo . Now, they will have to win 3 points again against Belgrano in the Bombonera so that doubts about the team’s level of play do not return. Currently, Xeneize is in position number 14 in the standings with 18 points, which is why it is very far from the pointer that is the Millionaire team, which has 37 units and comfortably leads the table.
More news from Boca:
It must be borne in mind that Jorge Almirón’s squad is very affected by the casualties, since many players have been suspended for accumulating yellow cards, such as Pol Fernández and Alan Varela, and for having been expelled due to the conflict after Miguel Borja’s goal in the superclásico last weekend. It should also be clarified that Valentín Barco and Lautaro Di Lollo, two members of the professional squad, were called up by Javier Mascherano to play in the next U-20 World Cup with Argentina, so they will miss out on the Ribera team.
As for the additions, Darío Bendetto, Frank Fabra and Juan Ramírez joined the group again this week and can already be taken into account by the coach to face the match against Pirata Cordoba. The three were very important players at the beginning of this new cycle and it is expected that he will be quickly inserted back into the starting eleven, especially the Colombian left back in the absence of players in his position.
Taking into account these circumstances that Boca is going through, this is the eleven that Almirón has in mind to face the Pirate next Sunday from 7:00 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Facundo Roncaglia, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Martin Payero, Cristian Medina, Oscar Romero
strikers: Norberto Briasco, Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa
#formation #Boca #play #Belgrano #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply