SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange gave way this Tuesday, in the face of the climate of risk aversion in international markets, with a scenario of monetary tightening in the United States in focus, while in Brazil the market monitored the movement of public officials for salary adjustments.

Oil prices have reached the highest level since 2014, amid concerns about potential supply problems following attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group in the United Arab Emirates.

At 10:10, the Ibovespa dropped 0.18% to 106,186.41 points.

(By Andre Romani)

