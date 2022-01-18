Home page world

From: Jan Lucas Frenger, Christian Dauber, Marvin Ziegele, and Erik Scharf

Two burnt-out cars are parked at the service area on the A45 near Langen-Bergheim. © Boris Roessler/dpa

Two people are killed in an accident at a gas station on the A45 in the Main-Kinzig district. One of them is an uninvolved truck driver.

Update from Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, 12:40 p.m.: On Monday (01/17/2022) two people died at the Langen-Bergheim service area on the A45. The Hanau public prosecutor’s office and the investigators from the criminal police have now published initial findings on the identity of the two deceased.

The person who collided with a gas pump in a Mercedes with a license plate from Offenbach is said to be the 61-year-old owner of the car from the Offenbach district. According to the ongoing investigation, the man wanted to take his own life. An expert is now to reconstruct the exact course of events.

The second dead person is probably a 47-year-old truck driver from Kyrgyzstan who was apparently killed by debris. Autopsies will be carried out on both people on Tuesday morning (01/18/2022), which should provide further information about the identity of the people and the circumstances of their death.

Car crashes into gas station: two people die in explosion – many questions unanswered

Update from Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, 9:25 a.m.: One day after the fire at a gas station on the A45 in the Main-Kinzig district, there are still many unanswered questions. Who are the two fatalities, what caused the fire, was it an accident or possibly intent?

The investigators at the Darmstadt public prosecutor’s office will also try to reconstruct the course of the tragic incident on Tuesday (01/18/2022). First of all, the identity of the two fatalities should be clarified, on Tuesday they would be autopsied, prosecutor Lisa Pohlmann told the Offenbach-Post.

After the explosion, firefighters found one dead person in a burned-out car and another in close proximity to the scene of the fire. So far it is unclear whether the second dead person is an uninvolved passer-by or a passenger. The recordings of the surveillance cameras and drone recordings of the motorway police are currently being evaluated, and possible witnesses are being sought and questioned.

One of the wrecked cars at the petrol station on the A45. © 5vision.media

A45: Two people die in explosion at gas station

First report from Monday, January 17th, 2022: Hammersbach – According to the police, two people died in a serious accident at a service area on the A45 near Langen-Bergheim (Hammersbach municipality, Main-Kinzig district) on Monday (01/17/2022).

According to initial information from the police, a car crashed into a gas pump at the Bergheim-West gas station. The pump then exploded. The car and another car caught fire – the rest stop restaurant was also partly on fire.

A45 in the Main-Kinzig district: two dead after an explosion at a gas station

“We currently know that at least one vehicle was involved and another may have caught fire. But we also have to investigate that further now, ”said public prosecutor Pohlmann. According to the investigators, a dead person was found in one of the cars, the second in the immediate vicinity of the fire. An autopsy is to clarify exactly how the people, whose identity was still unclear, died.

The vehicle was completely burned out after the accident. The fire in the gas station restaurant was extinguished. A police helicopter was also in action.

The car and another car caught fire – the rest stop restaurant was also on fire. © 5vision.media

A45 near Hanau: the car crashes into a gas station, the police are investigating

The public prosecutor’s office and the Kripo Hanau have taken over the first investigations on site. The first thing to do is to determine the personal details of the deceased as well as the exact course and possible background of the incident. The public prosecutor’s office in Hanau also called in an expert for this purpose. The background is still unclear. The rest area was completely cordoned off.

As municipal fire inspector Jens Eyrich asked Offenbach Post* explained that the Hammersbach volunteer fire brigade supported the extinguishing work with 16 firefighters. The Langenselbolder fire brigade had previously been on site. “There was no danger of further explosions in the area of ​​the gas station because an employee activated the emergency shutdown immediately after the incident,” emphasized Eyrich.

Accident at a gas station near the A45: very stressful for firefighters

As a result, only the little fuel still in the lines was burned. The fire was brought under control quickly. The operation was very stressful for the firefighters. The fire crew discovered the two dead people after the smoke had cleared.

“We talked about it immediately afterwards in our briefing. In addition, comrades can speak to an emergency chaplain if they need it – also in the next few days,” said Eyrich. For his comrades, it was not the first operation with dead people this year.

Recently, after a fatal accident on the A5 near Darmstadt, a gas station also caught fire there. The rest stop will now remain closed for a long time. (esa/marv)

In general, we do not report suicides, lest such cases encourage potential imitators. Reporting only takes place if the circumstances receive special public attention. If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential life crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on: 0800-1110111. Help for depression and other psychological emergencies is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de. The Frankfurt Crisis Service also offers help on 069-611375. Visit the website for more information www.bsf-frankfurt.de.