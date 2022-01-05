SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main stock index accelerated the fall on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) revealed discussions for an increase in interest rates before expected and a reduction in the general asset portfolio to contain the rise inflation in the United States.

At 5:05 pm, the Ibovespa dropped 2.33%, to 101,100 points. The financial volume of the session was 22.9 billion reais.

The Ibovespa, which had already fallen by more than 1.5%, accelerated along with the US stock exchanges after the release of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Fed, which took place in December. The minutes were read by the market as harsher in the direction of tightening monetary policy in the US.

Petrobras was putting the most pressure on the index, despite the rise in oil prices, while Vale was the main one and one of the few increases.

The S&P 500 was down 1.4% on Wall Street and the Nasdaq Composite was down 2.7%.

In a statement released along with the monetary policy decision in December, the Fed had signaled that its inflation target was met and that it will close in March purchases of bonds adopted during the pandemic, paving the way for three increases of 0.25 percentage point in the interest rate until the end of 2022.

(By Andre Romani)

