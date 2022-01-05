Monetary policy US Federal Reserve Protocols: Earlier Forecast Needs for Interest Rate Raises and Balance Sheet Cuts

The central bank released the minutes of its December interest rate meeting on Wednesday.

Of the United States central bank Fed decision-makers at their December interest rate meeting estimate that a strengthening economy and accelerating inflation could lead to a faster rate hike than the central bank predicted.

In December, the Fed decided to reduce its purchases of securities significantly faster due to the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank also hinted that monetary policy will be tightened, meaning that the key interest rate will be raised three times next year.

According to the minutes released on Wednesday, policymakers generally stated that the central bank may need to raise the key interest rate earlier and at a faster pace than policymakers had previously predicted.

Some policymakers also note that it may be appropriate for a central bank to begin reducing its balance sheet size relatively soon after starting to raise policy rates.