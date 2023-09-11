The Circular Economy Policy Committee of the Emirates Circular Economy Council held its third meeting during the year 2023, headed by His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, where the committee discussed the progress made in implementing the goals of the “Emirates Circular Economy Agenda 2031”, in addition to ways to enhance circular economy practices in… private sector.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Policy Committee of the Emirates Circular Economy Council, said: “The UAE is moving steadily towards its new economic model based on knowledge and innovation, as the circular economy is one of its basic pillars, due to the economic and development benefits it brings that are compatible with… “With the country’s strategies aimed at consolidating the UAE’s position as a global economic center with many opportunities for growth and prosperity, and leading to doubling the gross domestic product in light of the We Are the Emirates 2031 vision.”

The committee discussed the progress made in implementing the goals of the UAE Circular Economy Agenda 2031, and the latest developments regarding accelerating the pace of implementing the circular economy model in the country within four main sectors, including manufacturing, food, infrastructure, and transportation, within the framework of the 22 policies adopted by the Emirates Circular Economy Council in 2017. 2022. It also discussed ways to enhance circular economy practices in the private sector and emerging companies, as one of the main goals of the UAE Circular Economy Agenda 2031, to promote sustainable economic growth and create more job opportunities in the UAE market, in addition to discussing the pillars of the country’s circular trade strategy.

During the meeting, the results of a study by Roland Berger International Strategic Management Company, supported by Emirates Global Aluminium, and the UAE Aluminum Recycling Alliance, were reviewed to assess the state of aluminum can recycling in 6 Asian countries: the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and South Korea. , Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and ways to benefit from the results of the study in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leadership center supporting international efforts in the field of green development and recycling aluminum cans.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the committee’s member agencies, which include federal and local government agencies and representatives of academic institutions and leading national and international companies specialized in sustainability and circular economy activities. They are: Her Excellency Engineer Aisha Al-Abdouli, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Deputy The committee chairs, Fatima Ghanem Al-Hajri, Head of Investment and Talent at the Ministry of Economy, Samah Al-Hajri, Director of the Cooperatives Department at the Ministry of Economy, Miranda Schnittger, representing the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a leading body in the field of circular economy, and Dr. Qi Wang, from the World Resources Institute.

In March 2023, the Council of Ministers adopted the Emirates Agenda for the Circular Economy 2031, which represents a general framework for implementing the state’s agenda in the circular economy. The agenda included the development of 22 policies, while the Policy Committee is the first permanent committee affiliated with the Emirates Council for the Circular Economy, and is responsible for a number Among the tasks that support national efforts to implement the circular economy policy, primarily studying and evaluating the challenges facing the implementation of the circular economy, proposing appropriate policies, discussing initiatives and projects that contribute to implementing the circular economy policy and accelerating the shift towards this vital economic model, and submitting its recommendations to the Emirates Economic Council. Ring.