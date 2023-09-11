The Real Murcia Femenino led by Alicia Burillo debuted in the new edition of the Third Federation women’s league in the best possible way. And that had the absences of Nieves, Zipi, Andrea Lloret, Nirmin or Elena in a squad that has a great base from last season and that faced the Alhama reserve team.

The balance was soon broken thanks to an early goal from Carla Castiñeyras, a central defender who entered the squad at the last minute and took advantage of a rebound after a corner kick to make it 0-1 six minutes into the first half.

Just a few minutes later Victoria Peñalver, one of the summer additions to the Grana team, took advantage of the well-executed pressure by the visiting attackers to steal the ball and score a second goal that prevented any immediate reaction from the home team.

Vega Montesinos pulled out a brilliant piece of genius on the balcony of the area to assist Victoria Peñalver herself, who scored her second goal in a match that was already decided. It would be Vega herself, one of the most outstanding players in the match, who made the final score 0-4 with a long shot that slipped into the corner of the goal defended by Claudia just on the edge of half-time. In the second half, Alhama tried to stretch, although Burillo’s team, which aims to establish itself in the third category of Spanish women’s football, barely suffered.

Real Murcia Femenino, who had already won all four preseason games, are in the top zone at the first opportunity. Next Saturday, at 6:30 p.m., they will receive Torrelodones at the Espinardo Campus facilities of the University of Murcia.

Defeat of the youth



Real Murcia from the men’s Honor Division failed again on the second day of the League. This time the executioner was Albacete, which has prevented the team led by José Mapeka, who also lost on the first day against Elche, from scoring points. The Grana team managed to tie at one with a goal from Carlos Zaragoza, but then conceded 2-1.