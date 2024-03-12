Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, member of the Al-Ainawi Honor Council, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ain Investment Company, congratulated the wise leadership on the occasion of Al-Ain’s qualification to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, by defeating Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia, led by international star Cristiano Ronaldo, 3-1 on penalties, after a 4-0 draw. -4 on aggregate in the two-legged quarter-final matches.

He pointed out that the “Al-Zaeem” champions, without exception, were up to the challenge in the two rounds, especially the second leg at the “Awal Park” stadium, after a strong match against Al-Nasr, which lasted more than 120 minutes, in which the “Al-Zaeem” champions were a strong opponent and dominated the course of the game. Most of the time, amid the loyal support of the “Ainawi nation”, she played her role perfectly through support and encouragement throughout the match, which gave the team a strong incentive to secure the ticket to qualify for the “Gold Square”.

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari said, “March 11 remains among the immortal days that the “Ainawi nation” does not forget in the “Violet” journey, and the most prominent of them is October 11, 2003, which witnessed history being written in golden letters in the club’s archives, when “The Leader” raised the UAE flag. A high scorer at Raja Mangala Stadium in the Thai capital, Bangkok, and he returned from there carrying the trophy of the first edition of the AFC Champions League.

One of the immortal days in the history of Al-Zaeem was its victory in the Club World Cup runner-up on December 22, 2018, at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, after losing to Real Madrid in the final. However, Al-Ain is the second Arab team to reach the World Cup final. After Raja Casablanca in 2013.

He added: The “Violet” battalion wrote history in the adult record, and deserved praise, looking forward to continuing the journey with the same spirit, enthusiasm and determination, in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Member of the Council of Honor, Al-Ainawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ain Investment Company, praised the response of Shabab Al-Ahly Club, and its generous initiative to provide a private plane, to transport the Emirati fans wishing to encourage the representative of the nation in its match against Al-Nasr, which embodied many meanings of loyalty.