The automobile group stellantis has presented a smart battery system, developed together with the Saft company, which would reduce the costs and size of current batteries, while increasing the efficiency and autonomy of storage systems.

The goal of the IBIS project partners is for the technology to be available in the brand’s vehicles before the end of 2030.

Under the name of Integrated Intelligent Battery System (IBIS), the IBIS project is the result of four years of design, modeling and simulation work by 25 workers from both companies, as well as engineers and researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Likewise, the promoters of the project assure that “it is about to produce a paradigm shift” in the design of electric powertrains. Since according to the demonstrator, which they have been carrying out for a year, it is the subject of patents and is making a big difference with the electrical energy conversion systems that are currently used.

The next step is to build a working prototype vehicle that will be tested on Stellantis development benches and test tracks, as well as on open roads.

The difference with current systems is that the electronic conversion cards, which perform the power inverter and charger functions, are mounted as close as possible to the lithium-ion battery cells. Thus, a “sophisticated” control system makes it possible to produce alternating current for an electric motor directly from the battery.

In this sense, both companies have stressed that the development of this “efficient and profitable” technology will reduce the weight of the vehicle and the costs of the powertrain of electric cars, as well as those of manufacturing costs, while it will offer a large number of new features.

“Our electrification journey is driven by innovation and research excellence, using the latest technology to address the range, space and affordability of our electric vehicles, while reducing our carbon footprint by improving efficiency,” said Stellantis Director of Engineering and Technology Ned Curic.

Curic has stated that this “revolutionary system” could mark a “decisive” step in Stellantis’ commitment to provide useful, easy and advanced technology for everyone.