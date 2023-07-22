Carlo Ancelotti is a person very dear to Real Madrid, in two different stages he has been able to win the tenth and fourteenth European Cup, but his days as coach of the white team are not easy. Apart from doubts about his next destination, the Italian was asked before Real Madrid’s first training session in the United States about the state of the squad and other possible additions, to which he answered briefly.
What will become of Carlo Ancelotti next season?
The Italian saw this question coming, since his future seems to be linked to the Brazilian team, and he did not release a pledge. “Come on, we got rid of this on the first day. We closed it. I’m the coach of Real Madrid, I’m not going to talk about this matter anymore. I have a contract until June 20, 2024”, is what answered his future. Related to this issue, he was also questioned what would happen to him if things do not go as expected in the middle of the season, something that Ancelotti does not consider: “The season is going to go well”.
How do you see the squad for this season?
Leaving his future aside, Ancelotti answered questions about how he sees Real Madrid this season, and if he thinks the transfer market has been good. The Italian seemed quite happy with what has been achieved so far, assuring that several problems from the previous season have been resolved: “Fran García improves the left-back, where we had problems last season. With Joselu we won in the air in the rival area, where we also suffered. Güler is very talented. He’s very young and I think the fans are going to enjoy him. Bellingham is a great inside player with something we were missing: arrival”. We can expect changes both in the eleven and in the scheme during the first games of the season: “I want to try something new. If it doesn’t work out, we have the old system, which gave us so many successes.”
You cannot miss the question about Mbappé
As was to be expected, the future of Kylian Mbappé was also a subject on which he was asked. In addition, the latest news is increasing rumors about a possible arrival of the Frenchman in the Spanish capital, but Ancelotti was brief and concise on this subject: “I’m not talking about players who aren’t at Madrid. He only talked about the high-quality players we have, like Brahim. I didn’t talk about him before, and he’s come back very well. And we have Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo…”.
