Researchers in the southwestern United States are working with a robot that can breathe, shiver, and sweat.

Despite Friday’s high temperature of 47 degrees Celsius in Phoenix, “Andy” managed to stay out for hours under the scorching sun. And it’s unparalleled endurance that excited the scientists responsible for testing this unique humanoid robot on the Arizona State University campus.

“It is the first thermocouple in the world that we can routinely take outside in order to measure the amount of heat it receives from the environment,” mechanical engineering professor Konrad Rekaczewski told AFP.

He added that this technique is “a very realistic way to measure (…) human response to extreme weather conditions.”

At first glance, one thinks Andy is just a crash test dummy. But under its epoxy carbon-fibre skin, a network of connected sensors gauges body heat.

Andy also has an internal cooling system and pores that allow him to breathe and perspire, all of which are divided into 35 independent thermal zones so that he can distribute his sweat. Like humans, the robot sweats more from behind.

So far, there are only about a dozen examples of this type and none of them can venture abroad. It has mainly been used by sporting equipment manufacturers to test their specialized clothing in thermal chambers.

– Understanding hyperthermia –

This robot would help better understand hyperthermia, a 21st century disease that threatens a growing part of the world’s population due to a warming climate.

For obvious ethical reasons, “nobody studies a rise in body temperature during a heatstroke,” says Rykaczewski.

But with Andy, that’s possible, in real conditions.

Accompanied by Marty, a mobile weather station that measures reflective heat from surrounding buildings, the robot takes its first steps outside in the midst of a historic heatwave in Phoenix.

The Arizona capital is currently experiencing its longest heatwave ever: Friday, temperatures topped 43 degrees Celsius for the 22nd day in a row.

This desert city in the American southwest is an ideal laboratory for preparing for tomorrow’s climate.

“If the Paris of the future is like the Phoenix of today, we can learn a lot about the way buildings are designed. How do we adjust them? How do we change what we wear? How do we adapt our behaviors to temperatures that high?”

For her part, said Jennifer Lantern, a climate scientist involved in the project, that “Andy” is also infinitely reprogrammable. Researchers can “create doll digital twins to study different populations.”

– Protecting the most vulnerable –

Unlike humans, Andy can also survive under the scorching sun without spilling a single drop of sweat during experiments where sweating is not a major factor.

Scientists will test the robot in a variety of situations. For example, how can he face hot winds or humid heat and with what kind of clothes?

Their research will be useful in designing heat-resistant clothing, re-planning cities or protecting the most vulnerable.

In Phoenix, which opens dozens of “cooling points” each summer for the homeless, their findings could guide the work of social workers.

“How often does a person have to go to a center to bring their body temperature down to a safe level? We can answer that question with Andy,” Fanous said.

The team also hopes to develop inexpensive sensors for use on construction sites to adjust working hours according to the temperature felt on site and the health of workers, rather than relying on general weather conditions.