christian dominguezIván Andía, Jonathan Aguilar, Guillermo Cubas, Franco Cortez and Jorge Vallejos, who was later replaced by Erick Elera, integrated the orchestra The young sensation. Back then, the teenagers amassed thousands of followers during their visits to different cities in Peru to sing their catchy technocumbia and salsa songs, such as “Tic tic tac” and “Solo a ti.”

After a few years, the group disintegrated and took different directions. Although some of the members continued in the music industry, as is the case of Christian Domínguez, who went through several cumbia groups until he created Great International Orchestra. In this sense, the musician recalled his past with The young sensation and how much he earned as a teenager.

How much did Christian Domínguez receive per concert with the Young Sensation?

The also actor told Edson Dávila’s YouTube channel about his participation in The Young Sensation and how much he earned per presentation, as he assured that it was not a large number, but as a teenager it seemed like a lot of money.

“I started earning S/25, S/30, S/50, S/100, and from there I shot up to earn $100. The most I earned as a presentation is S/500. Also, I was 16 years old and, if I had four presentations a week, well, I had S/1,000 per week. And at that time, earning (that amount) was a lot,” explained the interpreter of “My Star.”

Immediately, Edson Dávila replied that at that time everything was cheaper and even land, houses or apartments. Said comment was reinforced by Christian Domínguez, since he admitted having wasted the money he earned in the young sensation.

“I regret a lot (of not investing the money), because I squandered, yes, but not in what I wanted, but rather helped people. If I had a partner, I bought things for him. But I would have been smarter and more projected , because at that time the apartments cost 45,000 dollars. My brother bought one, I would have bought 10″said the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

Christian Domínguez regrets not having invested what he earned in The Young Sensation. Photo: Antonio Landeo/YouTube

Why was Christian Domínguez ashamed to dance “Tic Tic Tac”?

During an interview for the YouTube program of Christopher Gianotti He commented that he was embarrassed when he had to dance and sing “Tic Tic Tac”, a popular song by the Young Sensation.

“But it wasn’t even a studied song, from ‘let’s see the scope it could have.’ A forgotten song by a Bolivian group, if I’m not mistaken, and even more so the choreography… I tell you that when we would sing and dance before going on television, I was dying of shame, I didn’t like it at all, ”he said.

How tall is Christian Dominguez?

The actor, singer and dancer, christian dominguez He has a height of 1.72 meters.