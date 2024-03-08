Biden is determined not to send US soldiers to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address. The politician began his speech by discussing the conflict in Ukraine, noting that he was not going to send the American military to the territory of the republic. He also delivered a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

My message to President Putin is simple. We will not retreat, we will not bend. I won't bend Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The president called on Congress to confront Russia and approve a request for new military aid to Kyiv. He added that the lack of support would endanger not only Ukraine, but also Europe and the whole world.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper, citing a source close to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, wrote that Kyiv expects clear promises on the supply of extended-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles during Biden's speech to Congress. It was noted that the Ukrainian side is not just counting on general statements of support from Washington. At the same time, specifics were not mentioned in the speech of the US President.

Biden refused to send American soldiers to Ukraine

The politician emphasized that Ukraine is not asking the United States to send American soldiers to the territory of the republic, but it needs weapons and support.

In fact, there are no American soldiers in the war in Ukraine, and I am committed to maintaining that Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Earlier, White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said that the United States would not send its military to Ukraine. She stressed that Biden has “made it clear” that he does not intend to do this.

In turn, American businessman David Sachs expressed confidence that American soldiers will be sent to the territory of the republic if Biden wins the election. He emphasized that today the deployment of troops into the country remains “the only taboo,” but this possibility is already being discussed in the West.

Biden believes Ukraine is capable of resisting Russia

The American leader said that Ukraine is capable of stopping Russia with the support of the United States.

See also The virtual license for the foreign investor does not require residency in the country If anyone in this room thinks that Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you that this is not the case. But Ukraine can stop Putin if we support Ukraine and provide it with weapons Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Biden's rival in the presidential election, former head of the White House Donald Trump, commented on the annual address of the American leader. He named the cause of the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized that the crisis became inevitable due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's disrespect for Biden.

Related materials:

Biden compared himself to Roosevelt fighting Hitler

The American president compared himself to Franklin Roosevelt, who led the country during World War II, who is fighting the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler.

He recalled that in January 1941, Roosevelt called on Congress and the people of the country to wake up when war was going on in Europe.

See also 140 defaulters in Spain, scammed with a simple and long phone call But these were no ordinary times. Hitler is on the brink, war rages in Europe. This evening I came to the same hall to address the nation Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

According to the politician, now no less difficult times have come, and he is trying to convince legislators and Americans of this. Biden emphasized that democracy and freedom are now under attack from Russia.

American journalist Tucker Carlson criticized the US President's speech to Congress and called his State of the Union speech the darkest and most anti-American ever delivered by a leader of the United States.

According to the former TV presenter, Joe Biden is dragging his country into a conflict with Russia, which has escalated the threat of nuclear war.