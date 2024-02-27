HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

THE MOCHIS

February 27, 1974

The Military Field is a reality. The construction of the military camp in Los Mochis is a fact. The date to materialize the project has not been defined, but Brigadier General Gonzalo Castillo, commander of the Ninth Military Zone, assured that it will be as soon as possible. During a meeting with municipal authorities and the active sectors of Los Mochis, the project was proposed and collaboration was requested to carry it out. With this determined support, there will be sufficient bases to present them to the Secretary of National Defense.

Device to see in the dark. Seattle. The company Boeing has invented a device that can give the advantage to the person who uses it in the dark. It is called Optiview II and using it, the police and security guards, for example, can invade the criminal's protected environment such as unlit corridors, warehouse interiors, alleys, factory yards and gardens. The device, when adapted to a telescopic lens, can be used for night inspections of electrical transmission equipment. The lightweight Optiview is a passive light amplification device.

Baby for the Santos-Arce spouses. Last day the 19th of the current day, a little boy saw the first light who, within the most satisfactory health conditions, came into this world to brighten the home of his parents, Messrs. Juan Santos and Norma Alicia Arce de Santos, a very esteemed couple in our country. medium and in the city of Guasave, where they reside. With the arrival of this new baby, the number of his descendants increased to two. Both the mother and the offspring are in perfect health.

February 27, 1999

New virtual line service. Telmex announced its new “virtual line” service, which represents a low-cost telephone communication option, easy to operate and accessible to a large number of people. This virtual line is a telephone number in which the subscriber can receive messages and listen to them from any telephone with tone dialing, through a personal code, located anywhere in the country or the world. Activation of the service is immediate, without procedures or monthly payments and at a low cost.

I will not give up Kosovo: Milosevic. Belgrade. With the statement that he will not give up Kosovo “not even at the price of bombings,” the president Slobodan Milosevic refused to meet with an American mediator who wanted to urge him to accept a peace agreement with the rebels in the province and the deployment of US troops. NATO to put it into effect. The envoy, Christopher Hill, undertook the return trip to the Kosovo peace conference, held in France, after presenting his exhortation to Yugoslav Foreign Minister Zivadin Jovanovic. NATO has threatened to launch bombing raids if Serbs and Albanian rebels refuse to accept a peace plan within 24 hours. Milosevic's refusal to receive Hill increases the likelihood of such attacks.

Some residents of Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, they began to stockpile food and other items in case the bombings and possible reprisals by the Serbs broke out. 90 percent of Kosovo's two thousand inhabitants are of Albanian descent and the majority want independence. An Albanian guerrilla intends to achieve this by force of arms. Serbia is the dominant republic of Yugoslavia. In one year of conflict in Kosovo, two thousand people have died and hundreds of thousands have been displaced from their places of origin. Yugoslavia rejected a planned deployment of NATO forces, which the United States and its European allies consider vital to fulfilling a peace agreement.