Playing Elvis Presley is no small thing and that is something that Austin Butler understood, star of the biographical film “Elvis”, directed by Baz Luhrmann. In an interview, the one who may be this year’s revelation actor expressed that, in his process of giving life to the ‘King of rock and roll’, accepted being psychologically abused by the Australian director and other people close to the production. Why did he approve of these behaviors and what did they provoke in the artist?

Managing emotions is important in the process of any actor. However, in order to approximate the sentiments of the famous Memphis singer, Luhrmann engineered an interesting experiment in the middle of the set for its 30-year-old protagonist.

“When we shot my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted to get as close to a real performance out of me as possible. He called up the executives and everyone from RCA who were in his office, brought them into the studio and said: ‘I want you to sit looking at Austin,’ and told them to make fun of me.” Butler told VMAN.

Thus, while Austin played the guitar and sang, everyone in front of him laughed at what he did. A directing method that might seem controversial, but actually had the approval of the young actor.

“So when we shot that moment where Elvis first walks out on stage and the public insults him, I knew what the thing was about ”, explained Butler, who also assured that said experience achieved its purpose of affecting him. “That night I went home crying, really” he added.

“Elvis”: when does it premiere on streaming?

According to the dynamics of Warner Bros and its premieres on HBO Max, “Elvis” could reach the streaming platform on August 8. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.