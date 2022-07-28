The Xenoblade Chronicles games are extensive. It seems like every title goes to great lengths to offer maps that are bigger than previous Monolith Soft works, and this is the case with the latest installment. But how big is Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Okay, the developers finally offer a rather surprising answer.

Recently, Tetsuya Takahashi, Senior Director and Creative Director of Monolith Soft, Koh Kojima, Producer and Director of Xenoblade Chronicles 3and Genki Yokota, producer and director of the game, were interviewed by Nintendo, where they revealed that the areas where it is possible to walk in this new installment, they are five times larger than seen in the second title. This was what Takahashi mentioned about it:

“Although we say ‘content galore,’ it covers a lot of things, and I would say that the volume of content created in the Xenoblade Chronicles series is the volume of ‘idea content.’ We examined the content to find out what volume is considered essential for an RPG that can also be easily passed on to our players. For example, let’s say we focused on the details of a map and a character, and created many variations or context-specific animations. I think players would enjoy it even that way, but would eventually stop noticing it after, say, 30 minutes of playing the game. We always wonder if there are other ways to achieve greater satisfaction for players, and after exploring and coming up with many ideas, we finally decided on the appropriate volume of content.”

For his part, Kojima commented:

“Come to think of it, we were talking about this yesterday at the office. That the world would be crazy for this title. So I did the math and it turned out that the total walkable area in this game is five times larger than in the second title. It was like…ouch!”

There is no doubt Xenoblade Chronicles 3 it’s a fairly extensive game, with a heavy emphasis on exploration, and in letting the players take the rhythm of their adventure. Alongside this, there are also endless opportunities to enjoy all the additional content available.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022. In related topics, here you can check our review of the game. Similarly, this installment is the “culmination” of the series.

Editor’s note:

A giant map is something to be expected from open world games today. However, the difficult thing is to offer enough incentives for the public to give this virtual space a chance, something that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 achieves.

Via: Nintendo