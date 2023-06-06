enraged! Andres Hurtado He is known for his direct humor and often generates all kinds of comments. However, in his recent program on Saturday June 3, it seems that his patience reached the limit. It happens that in “Saturday with Andrés” a new edition of Miss Peru was taking place: La Pre, so when the round of questions came to the young candidates, the Panamericana TV presenter noticed an error. Given this, he decided to claim his general producer live, leaving everyone surprised.

Why did Andrés Hurtado fire the producer of his program?

Miss Peru: The Pre was looking for her next beauty queen, for this reason, all the candidates were present on the set of the Andrés Hurtado program and, as usual, a round of questions was held to learn a little more about the would-be successor to Kyara Villanella. Thus, the conductor read one of the questions: “What do you consider to be your greatest half?”.

This left the young model confused and she asked: “Half?” “That’s right, what do you consider to be your greatest means or is the question poorly asked? Let’s see, production, it can be scaryHurtado replied.

Thus, he decides to ask his producer for explanations, but no one expected that the driver would make a drastic decision and left everyone present shocked: he fired his coworker. “I am the one who shows my face, the contestants are in front and I ask you please, otherwise I would like you to step aside as producer of the program ‘Sábado con Andrés’. Give your place to one of the guys, okay? Thanks. Excuse me, here the heads are cut off immediately, I cannot allow it. Finish the program and quit your job “, said.

Who is the producer of the Andrés Hurtado program?

Jose Malpartida Abandia is the name of the producer of the Andrés Hurtado program and both have worked together in various stages of the comedian on television. In recent times, he has worked on “Sábados con Andrés” and, in addition to his work behind the scenes, he has helped spread social cases at the end of each edition of the show.

What did Andrés Hurtado say about his daughters?

Driver Andres Hurtado He received the candidates for Miss Peru: La Pre on his set and surprised the organizer of the contest, Jessica Newton, by revealing why his daughters Josetty and Gennesis did not participate in the beauty contest.

“You have to talk about what it is. You know that Josetty is more of a fool. The one who can apply is Gennesis,” said the presenter. “I’m going to show this video to your daughters,” Jessica warned. “How cruel you are, Andrés,” Mónica Chacón said.

Will Andrés Hurtado apply for Mister Supranational?

He remembered humorist He joked about the possibility of applying for a beauty contest like Mister Supranational 2024. Very confidently he stated that he could easily win the crown representing Peru. “Can you imagine me in that contest? I destroy them all. I imagine myself in Poland on my knees and winning the crown”said.

Who is the mother of Andrés Hurtado’s daughters?

Andrés Hurtado is known on television for his harmonious relationship with his daughters, but few know who the mother of his heiresses is. This is Marilú Montiel, a former vedette and dancer who began a relationship with the driver long before he was famous.

Andrés Hurtado had a long relationship with Marilú Montiel.

Was Marilú Montiel a public figure?

Despite the fact that today the name of Marilú Montiel is not known in the Peruvian show business, the ex-wife of Andrés Hurtado was a woman linked to television. At the beginning of her artistic career, she worked as a showgirl and dancer. Likewise, she was present in the cast of Jorge Benavides as a comic actress.

What heart problem does Andrés Hurtado suffer from?

According to what was reported by Andres Hurtado, he suffers from tachycardia, which has led him to resort to various health establishments to find a solution. In addition, he explained live that he uses a holter device to constantly monitor his heart rate and that he wears it while he conducts his show.

While a cardiologist detailed the medical condition, the driver revealed how his health is affected. “I threw out 12 cardiac arrhythmias (…). Never has a human being entered as many places as I have,” he said. He also stated that he has been trying to cure his heart problem for almost two years.